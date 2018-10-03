Jason Van Dyke Trial: Defense rests case, closing arguments set for Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) --The defense rested its case Wednesday morning in the Jason Van Dyke trial and closing arguments are set for Thursday.
After Officer Van Dyke's attorneys announced they were resting their case, prosecutors called Adam Murphy, an officer with the Cook County Sheriff's Office, back to the stand as a rebuttal witness.
After rebuttal testimony, the judge announced that closing arguments would begin on Thursday.
This comes one day after the Chicago officer took the stand in his murder trial. Van Dyke recounted his version of the night he shot and killed Laquan McDonald.
He described McDonald's motions, and the moment that changed his life.
Van Dyke: "He waved the knife from his lower right side upwards, across his body, towards my left shoulder."
Defense attorney: "And when he did that, what did you do officer?"
Van Dyke: "I shot him."
In cross examination, prosecutors replayed the video and asked Van Dyke if he saw McDonald raising the knife. He answered "No, I don't."
Van Dyke testified for about 90 minutes.
