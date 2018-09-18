JASON VAN DYKE

Jason Van Dyke's partner on night of Laquan McDonald shooting testifies at trial

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Tuesday is day two of testimony in the murder trial of Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke.

The state called Officer Joseph Walsh the witness stand, and the judge kept his testimony from being televised. Walsh was Van Dyke's partner on the night of the shooting of Laquan McDonald.
Officer Walsh is one of three officers charged with conspiracy to derail the investigation of their colleague, Officer Jason Van Dyke.

Walsh was Van Dyke's partner and he witnessed the Laquan McDonald shooting that night back in October of 2014. He has been granted immunity for his testimony Tuesday.

Laquan McDonald Shooting, Jason Van Dyke Case Timeline
Walsh testified that he believed McDonald was a danger and they were trying to keep him from going into nearby fast food restaurants. Walsh also testified that there were no pedestrians nearby and there was no reason to believe anyone from the public was on the other side of the fence along Pulaski.

Two officers who were also at the scene testified Monday, both did not fire their weapons, as several patrol cars had McDonald cornered.

Dash camera video showing Van Dyke firing 16 times as McDonald who was armed with a small knife appears to walk away.
Key players in the trial of Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke

Prosecutor: "Did you see him see him raise his arm as if he was attempting to stab anyone?"
Chicago Police Officer Dora Fontaine: "No"

Prosecutor: "Did you see him attack anyone?"

Officer Fontaine: "No"

Another officer who took the stand also poked holes in the defense's argument saying he and his partner felt protected for the most part inside their patrol car and that they were just trying to buy time until someone could arrive with a Taser.
