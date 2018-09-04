Jury selection begins Wednesday in the trial of Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke.Officer Van Dyke is charged with fatally shooting 16-year-old Laquan McDonald in October 2014.Dashcam video was released in November 2015 that showed Van Dyke shooting McDonald 16 times.A decision on a possible change of venue in the trial still awaits, as well as whether Van Dyke's bond will be increased or revoked after granting an interview to the Chicago Tribune last week.Here are the key players to know as the trial gets underway.Chicago Police Officer Jason Van DykeDan Herbert, Van Dyke's AttorneyTiffany Van Dyke, Van Dyke's wifeLaquan McDonald, shot and killed by Officer Van Dyke in 2014Tina Hunter, McDonald's motherRev. Marvin Hunter, McDonald's Great UncleSpecial prosecutor Joe McMahonAssistant special prosecutor Joe CullenJamie Kalven, activist & journalistCraig Futterman, law professor who help release dashcam videoWilliam Calloway, activist who sued to get video releasedBrandon Smith, activist who sued to get video released