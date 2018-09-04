TRIAL

Key players in the trial of Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke

Key players in the trial of Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke.

Jury selection begins Wednesday in the trial of Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke.

Officer Van Dyke is charged with fatally shooting 16-year-old Laquan McDonald in October 2014.

Dashcam video was released in November 2015 that showed Van Dyke shooting McDonald 16 times.

A decision on a possible change of venue in the trial still awaits, as well as whether Van Dyke's bond will be increased or revoked after granting an interview to the Chicago Tribune last week.
Here are the key players to know as the trial gets underway.

Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke
Dan Herbert, Van Dyke's Attorney

Tiffany Van Dyke, Van Dyke's wife
Laquan McDonald, shot and killed by Officer Van Dyke in 2014
Tina Hunter, McDonald's mother
Rev. Marvin Hunter, McDonald's Great Uncle
Special prosecutor Joe McMahon

Assistant special prosecutor Joe Cullen
Jamie Kalven, activist & journalist
Craig Futterman, law professor who help release dashcam video
William Calloway, activist who sued to get video released
Brandon Smith, activist who sued to get video released
