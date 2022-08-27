Jeffery Pub stops serving customers under 30, changes hours after deadly hit-and-run caught on video

Jeffery Pub said it will stop serving customers under 30 after a deadly hit-and-run car crash happened outside the South Shore, Chicago gay bar.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A popular South Shore gay bar has added new restrictions after three men were killed in a hit-and-run crash outside its doors earlier this month.

The Jeffery Pub will no longer serve customers younger than 30. It will also change its closing times, especially on weekends.

Earlier this week, Chicago Police Supt. David Brown announced Tavis Dunbar, 34, has been charged with three counts of first degree murder and one count of attempted murder. Brown said that Dunbar intentionally struck the victims with a speeding car.

Prosecutors said Dubar had reached a speed of 59 miles per hour at the time of impact.

