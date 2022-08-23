Man charged in fatal hit-and-run outside Jeffrey Pub, Chicago police say

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown outlines charges against a man in a fatal hit-and-run outside a gay bar in the SOuth Shore neighborhood that left three people dead.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has been charged with murder after three men were fatally struck outside a gay bar in the South Shore neighborhood, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown announced Tuesday morning.

Tavis Dunbar, 34, has been charged with three counts of first degree murder and one count of attempted murder. Brown said that Dunbar intentionally struck the victims with a speeding car.

The victims were standing outside the Jeffrey Pub in the 7000-block of South Jeffery Boulevard when they were killed, police said.

The three victims were identified as 25-year-old Donald Huey, 27-year-old Devonta Vivetter and 23-year-old Jaylen Ausley, who was a recent University of Michigan graduate.

Brown said that Dunbar was inside the bar before the crash, but was not involved in any altercations. Police said he surrendered to police and was taken into custody Monday.

The motive behind the incident is not known.

"We don't have any evidence to support that this was a hate crime at this time," Chicago Police Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan said.

The pub is one of the longest-serving Black gay bars in America and the National Black Justice Coalition is calling for the incident to be investigated as a hate crime.