Arts & Entertainment

'Jersey Boys' returns to Chicago

EMBED <>More Videos

'Jersey Boys' returns to Chicago

CHICAGO -- Broadway is "begging" you to come see the "Jersey Boys."

The famed musical is back in Chicago, starting Tuesday night.

The Broadway favorite is about four friends, who sang hit after hit in the 60s. But trouble off-stage made them an international sensation all over again.

Christopher DeAngelis, a cast member in Jersey Boys, joined ABC7 to talk about the show, his favorite number in the musical.

De Angelis was raised in Chicago and he also spoke about how he got into acting.

"Jersey Boy"s is playing at the Cadillac Palace Theatre through Sunday.

For more information and tickets, visit www.broadwayinchicago.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentchicagoloopmusicalbroadway in chicago
TOP STORIES
Person of interest ID'd in Tinley Park teen's homicide, police say
4 shot in Loop, including pedestrian: CPD
'We were warned': Pritzker shares thoughts on abortion rights opinion
Warrant issued for corrections officer who went missing with inmate
Chief Justice confirms authenticity of leaked draft in abortion case
JonBenet Ramsey's father supports petition demanding new review of DNA
The Great Resignation: Its origins and what it means for the future
Show More
Ulta apologizes for Kate Spade perfume email called insensitive
Navy sailors allowed to move off ship after recent suicides
Rocket caught but then dropped by helicopter: VIDEO
Chicago launches 'Chicagwa' canned drinking water campaign
Surveillance video shows brazen car thefts from suburban dealerships
More TOP STORIES News