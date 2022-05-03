'Jersey Boys' returns to Chicago

CHICAGO -- Broadway is "begging" you to come see the "Jersey Boys."
The famed musical is back in Chicago, starting Tuesday night.
The Broadway favorite is about four friends, who sang hit after hit in the 60s. But trouble off-stage made them an international sensation all over again.
Christopher DeAngelis, a cast member in Jersey Boys, joined ABC7 to talk about the show, his favorite number in the musical.
De Angelis was raised in Chicago and he also spoke about how he got into acting.
"Jersey Boy"s is playing at the Cadillac Palace Theatre through Sunday.
For more information and tickets, visit www.broadwayinchicago.com.
