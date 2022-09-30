Illinois jobs hiring: Conference at University of Illinois Chicago seeks to narrow racial wealth gap

The Building Wealth Today for Tomorrow conference at UIC seeks to narrow the racial wealth gap in Chicago.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago has money on its mind: There's an event this weekend to get people living in the city in a better place financially.

This is the first year for the Building Wealth Today for Tomorrow conference at University of Illinois Chicago. It's organized by city Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin.

One of the big draws is the job fair at UIC forum.

It features more than 60 financial services companies looking to hire.

SEE MORE: Chicago city treasurer, BMO to host building wealth, financial empowerment weekend

The event will also feature career readiness workshops, resume reviews, mock interviews and professional headshots.

The city treasurer spoke Friday morning about some of the wide disparities in the Chicago area in terms of wealth. And she said that's what this event is all about, helping families change their finances.

"The racial gap, as far as disparity of wealth is just truly unbelievable, and I feel that for me as treasurer of Chicago, my role is to help break that gap," she said.

The event runs until 3 p.m. Friday, and picks back up again Saturday at 10 a.m.

It is free. Parking is free, as well.