CHICAGO (WLS) -- Every Wednesday in February as part of our "Ready to Work" series, we're looking at employment opportunities in the Chicago area
As part of ABC 7's series "Ready to Work," jobs expert Andy Challenger with Challenger, Gray and Christmas joined ABC7 to discuss the January jobs report and which industries are hiring right now.
Tips include familiarizing yourself with video conferencing tools, choosing a well-lit, quiet spot with a neutral background, using your interviewer's or contact's name to show you're engaged and staying positive.
And people looking for employment can find more resources as part of our Ready To Work series.
Where should job seekers start looking?
READY TO WORK
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More