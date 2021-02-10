Ready to Work

Where should job seekers start looking?

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Every Wednesday in February as part of our "Ready to Work" series, we're looking at employment opportunities in the Chicago area

As part of ABC 7's series "Ready to Work," jobs expert Andy Challenger with Challenger, Gray and Christmas joined ABC7 to discuss the January jobs report and which industries are hiring right now.

Tips include familiarizing yourself with video conferencing tools, choosing a well-lit, quiet spot with a neutral background, using your interviewer's or contact's name to show you're engaged and staying positive.

And people looking for employment can find more resources as part of our Ready To Work series.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careersready to workcareersjobs
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
READY TO WORK
UIC tech boot camp helps prepare Chicagoans for open jobs
Job fields expected to be hiring in 2021
Mariano's hiring 500 people in Chicagoland area
Three nurses work at same hospital together for over 50 years
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 killed, 1 seriously hurt in Dan Ryan crash: ISP
CTU: Teachers approve deal to reopen CPS classrooms
3 people stranded on uninhabited Bahamas island for 33 days rescued
Deadly Bloomingdale hotel shooting leads to business license suspension
Doctor says son died of overdose on drugs bought on social media
Chicago Phase 1C could be delayed due to vaccine scarcity, top doc warns
Powerful undersea quake hits north of New Zealand
Show More
Joyride in stolen bus ends in South Shore crash: CPD
R&B singer R Kelly's NY trial pushed over COVID-19 concerns
Opening arguments begin in Trump impeachment trial
NFL writer Terez Paylor of Yahoo dies unexpectedly at age 37
Drug overdose deaths spike amid COVID-19 pandemic
More TOP STORIES News