ACTION NEWS INVESTIGATION

'Homeless hero' John Bobbitt will receive balance of funds, GoFundMe says

EMBED </>More Videos

Bobbitt claims he only received a small portion of the money raised. Chad Pradelli reports during Action News at 11 on August 30, 2018.

Last year a New Jersey couple started a GoFundMe account for a homeless man who spent his last $20 to buy gas for the woman after she was stranded along I-95.

However, Johnny Bobbitt says the bulk of the money did not go to him, but rather was spent by Kate McClure and Mark D'Amico. The couple denied any wrongdoing in the matter.

The total amount raised would have been $360,000 after GoFundMe's fees. Bobbitt said he received approximately $75,000 in cash, goods and services, and claims the couple took lavish vacations and made expensive purchases with the rest.

EMBED More News Videos

Police search home of GoFundMe couple in New Jersey. Chad Pradelli reports during Action News at 5pm on September 6, 2018.



The couple claimed through their attorney they gave Bobbitt $200,000.

On Thursday, a search warrant was executed at the Bordentown, New Jersey home of McClure and D'Amico, and a judge has ordered the pair to appear in court next week.

EMBED More News Videos

Judge orders couple behind GoFundMe account for homeless man to appear in court. Chad Pradelli reports during Action News at 4pm on September 5, 2018.


In the interim, GoFundMe issued a statement, saying Bobbitt will receive the balance of the funds.

"Johnny will be made whole and we're committing that he'll get the balance of the funds that he has not yet received or benefitted from. GoFundMe's goal has always been to ensure Johnny gets the support he deserves," the statement read.

The statement, authored by GoFundMe and attorneys Cozen O'Conner on behalf of Bobbitt, continued by stating that the platform is backed by the GoFundMe Guarantee.

"[This] means that in the rare case that GoFundMe, law enforcement, or a user finds campaigns are misused, donors and beneficiaries are protected. We're fulfilling that commitment today and we will continue to work with Johnny's team to make sure he's receiving all donated
amounts," it read.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
Action News Investigationtheftfundraiserhomelessnew jersey newsphiladelphia news
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Squatters taking over countless Philadelphia homes
ACTION NEWS INVESTIGATION
Homeless man speaks after couple ordered to return donations
Hertz customers arrested after vehicles mistakenly reported stolen
Dog dies at PetSmart grooming appointment
High school senior cyberstalked by friend's dad
More Action News Investigation
Top Stories
Teen gun violence activist fatally shot on South Side
2 killed in Niles crash involving Cook County Sheriff's Police squad car ID'd
Ex-Trump aide, Chicagoan George Papadopoulos faces sentencing in lying case
Police pursuit ends with crash at Guaranteed Rate Field
Judge finds CPD Officer Jason Van Dyke violated bail
Police search home of GoFundMe couple in New Jersey
AG Madigan calls for price comparison on electric bills
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy with rain returning overnight
Show More
Saudi attack helicopter crash kills American trainer originally from Lockport
Ex-Illinois House leader Lang cleared of sexual harassment
With Emanuel out, mayoral candidates must focus on city's challenges
Burt Reynolds dies at age 82
More News