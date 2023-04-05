Joliet mayoral race results: Mayor Bob O'Dekirk concedes to opponent Terry D'Arcy

The Joliet mayor election results are in. The incumbent, Bob O'Dekirk, conceded to opponent Terry D'Arcy.

JOLIET, Ill (WLS) -- Incumbent Joliet Mayor Bob O'Dekirk conceded to challenger Terry D'Arcy Tuesday night.

The results show D'Arcy with a strong lead over O'Dekirk, who spoke to his supporters Tuesday night.

D'Arcy had 61% of the votes, O'Dekirk had 30% and Tycee Bell had 9%.

O'Dekirk had been running for a third term as Joliet mayor.

He ran unopposed four years ago.

D'Arcy is a car dealership owner, who believes he can apply his 31 years of business skills to running the state's third largest city.

SEE MORE: Joliet mayor seeks 3rd term as opponents stress need for more development in south suburb

"I need something to do to finish off my career, and what better thing to do than bring the city into the future?" D'Arcy previously said.

D'Arcy said the next mayor must implement a 20-year plan that includes ideas to keep young people in Joliet.

"Some of our zoning is so old. We need to take a look at it to make sure it's gonna fit today's needs and the needs of young people," D'Arcy added.

All the candidates agreed downtown Joliet needs development to compete with neighboring cities, like Aurora.

O'Dekirk said the pandemic slowed down some much needed downtown projects. The mayor also faced criticism for a revolving door of city managers and police chiefs during his terms