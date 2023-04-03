Joliet mayor seeks 3rd term as opponents stress need for more development in south suburb

JOLIET, Ill (WLS) -- Bob O'Dekirk's quest for his third term as Joliet's mayor is not as easy as it was four years ago when he ran unopposed. The attorney and former Joliet police officer is convinced voters will send him back because of what he calls "off the charts" economic development.

"In the last eight years, we've had over $5 billion in private investment in Joliet," Mayor O'Dekirk said.

O'Dekirk said the investments include the East Side of town, which opponent Tycee Bell said has always been and continues to be neglected.

"When you look at what we have on one side versus the other, some people do feel disenfranchised and left out," Bell said.

The 45 year old community strategist is considered an underdog in the race. She said the biggest issue is improving infrastructure and water for unserved Joliet residents.

Terry D'Arcy is O'DeKirk's second challenger. The car dealership owner believes he can apply his 31-year business skills to running the state's third largest city.

"I need something to do to finish off my career and what better thing to do than bring the city into the future," D'Arcy said.

D'Arcy said the next mayor must implement a 20-year plan that includes ideas to keep young people in Joliet.

"Some of our zoning is so old. We need to take a look at it to make sure it's gonna fit todays needs and the needs of young people," D'Arcy added.

All the candidates agree downtown Joliet needs development to compete with neighboring cities, like Aurora.

"What are we providing the real citizens, not just the people who work or visit the courthouse," Bell said.

O'Dekirk said the pandemic slowed down some much needed downtown projects. The mayor has also faced criticism for a revolving door of city managers and police chiefs during his terms, but he admits there is a lot more work to do if he is reelected for another four years

"There's issues here in Joliet that other communities didn't have and it's something we are working on moving forward," O'Dekirk said.

Because Mayor O'Dekirk is being challenged this time, all candidates are hopeful turnout will be better this year. In 2019, voter turnout was only 10%.