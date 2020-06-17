Federal judge gives no immediate relief to Chicago police working 'non-stop shifts'

In an interview with the I-Team on Wednesday, FOP president John Catanzara said that because officers have worked so many consecutive days-through riots, street violence and the COVID-19 pandemic-safety is at risk because of fatigue and exhaustion. Catanzara said city officials and the police department administration have not provided any reasons for the continuation of extended 12-hour shifts or the cancellation of days off, but suggested it may be linked to concerns about the upcoming Juneteenth protests-which Catanzara maintains have always been peaceful and he expects will be on Friday.
When asked what the union and city police officers would do if Judge Dow didn't grant the emergency order, Catanzara said that officers who have worked non-stop shifts will be encouraged to not show up at work-if they believe that the conditions are "abnormally dangerous" due to lack of rest. That threat was also made in a letter to CPD Superintendent David Brown.
Catanzara also told us that the recent death of CPD Officer Xu Meng was caused by extreme fatigue and that he fell asleep while carbon monoxide alarms were going off in his condo.
Finally, he said that FOP has considered whether to take a no-confidence vote but that it is clear the union and its members already have no confidence in Mayor Lori Lightfoot-and that some officers have no confidence in her newly installed police superintendent. The union president said he differentiates between the superintendent and the mayor and says that he is willing to give Supt. Brown the benefit of the doubt considering he is new on the job. But, Catanzara said the next few months will determine Brown's fate.