Judge Mary Jane Theis sworn in as Illinois Supreme Court Chief Justice

The Chicago native is now the fourth woman to hold the post

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- Thursday was the first full day on the bench for Illinois' new Supreme Court Chief Justice.

Justice Mary Jane Theis was sworn in Wednesday.

The Chicago native is now the fourth woman to hold the post following the late Justice Mary Ann McMorrow, Justice Rita B. Garman and the retiring Justice Anne M. Burke.

Theis will serve a three-year term as chief justice.