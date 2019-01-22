Judge orders clean-up, new restrictions at R Kelly's West Loop recording studio

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5057400" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Take a look back on the history of sex abuse allegations against singer R. Kelly.



A Cook County judge ordered Tuesday a clean-up of and new restrictions on R Kelly's West Loop recording studio days after Chicago building inspectors entered the building and found code violations.The judge ordered that recording at the studio/warehouse is restricted to between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on the first floor.The building cannot be used for residential living and debris, clothing and toiletries must also be cleaned up. City attorneys ad said they suspect people may be living here, even though the building is not zoned for that purpose.The judge also ordered that a corridor that could trap a firefighter during a fire must be sealed.Kelly's lawyer, Melvin Sims, described last week's inspection as "uneventful" and said it debunked previous concerns that someone may be living in the studio, which is not zoned for residential use."There is no one that lives at that premises nor has anyone or is anyone living at the premises. No one lives there," Sims said on Wednesday.The studio/warehouse at 219 N. Justine St. is rented by R Kelly and featured in the recent docuseries "Surviving R Kelly" that details decades of accusations of sexual misconduct and abuse against the singer.The building is for sale and Kelly is facing eviction due to unpaid rent.