Juneteenth march to take place in downtown Chicago at Grant Park as holiday marking end of slavery takes on new meaning

Juneteenth is the oldest known celebration commemorating the ending of slavery in the United States.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago area will mark Juneteenth with a series marches and rallies Friday.A Chicago pastor and his South Side church are preparing to lead a march downtown that will step off at Roosevelt and Columbus.Pastor Chris Harris of Bright Star Church said this will include a coalition of groups and people of faith in a march against racism.The rally and march to Grant Park is being held today on Juneteenth, a nationally celebrated day to recognize the emancipation of slaves in the United States.Not only will marchers fight to end systemic racism, but the day will also focus on healing and unity."If you believe that people and humanity can be better, you believe systemic racism is wrong, come and march with us," Pastor Harris said. "This is a great time for us to acknowledge not only the greatness of black people in America but also the atrocities that black people have had to go through thrive through and survive through in America."Several marches are scheduled for Friday, but this one is expected to be the largest local event, stepping off at noon. Then the marchers will head into Grant Park.More than 500 faith leaders are expected to be there along Gov. JB Pritzker, Sen. Tammy Duckworth and Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle.Organizers say if you plan to join, you must wear a mask or you can't march.The Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communication said all streets in Grant Park will close at 9 a.m. This includes Columbus Drive from Lake Shore Drive to Michigan Avenue and Roosevelt Road to Monroe Street..