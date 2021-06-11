Race and Culture

Juneteenth history commemorated in half-hour special 'Our Chicago: Black Freedom'

What is Juneteenth? Holiday marks day news of Emancipation Proclamation reached last slaves in Galveston, Texas
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

The History & Future of Juneteenth

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC 7 honors Juneteenth with "Our Chicago: Black Freedom."

Juneteenth marks the day news of the Emancipation Proclamation reached the last remaining slaves in Galveston, Texas - effectively ending slavery in the United States - two and a half years after its signing.

ABC 7 Eyewitness News Emmy Award-winning Anchor/Reporter Cheryl Burton hosts the special from the iconic DuSable Museum of African American History.

"Our Chicago: Black Freedom" explores the history of the momentous event that took place in Texas on June 19, 1865, "Juneteenth," ending the last vestiges of slavery. It further examines what Juneteenth means to our country and what Chicagoans and the state of Illinois are doing to commemorate it.

WATCH: Juneteenth: Impact on Businesses, Schools


EMBED More News Videos

Juneteenth: Impact on Businesses, Schools



The special is available on all of our digital platform including ABC 7's Connected TV Apps on Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV and Roku.

"This special commemoration gives our viewers a deeper understanding of the events that unfolded on Juneteenth and the tremendous impact it had on our history," said John Idler, president and general manager of ABC 7 Chicago. Members of the ABC 7 Eyewitness News team including Terrell Brown, Hosea Sanders, Karen Jordan, Leah Hope, Will Jones and Samantha Chatman contributed stories that showcase efforts to make Juneteenth an official state of Illinois holiday; suburban high school students who talk about how the next generation is embracing Juneteenth; school curriculums changing to incorporate Juneteenth history; Black-owned businesses finding Juneteenth business success; the meaningful symbols and colors of the Juneteenth flag and Juneteenth celebrations around Chicago that have been going strong for several years.

WATCH: Juneteenth Symbols & Celebrations


EMBED More News Videos

Juneteenth Symbols & Celebrations



The special's finale features Dr. Walt Whitman and the Soul Children of Chicago's inspirational performance of their new song, "Awake."
Twitter: https://twitter.com/abc7chicago

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/abc7Chicago/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/abc7Chicago/

About ABC7/WLS-TV Chicago:

ABC7/WLS-TV Chicago is the No. 1 local news source and most-watched television station in Chicago. With top-rated daily newscasts spanning decades and the largest social media presence in the market with more than 2.3 million Facebook followers, ABC7 Eyewitness News provides breaking news, investigative reporting, weather, politics, traffic and sports in the multiplatform space to Chicago, the suburbs and northwest Indiana. Named Best News Operation by the Associated Press for four consecutive years, the station produces 41 hours of local news weekly and Chicago's only local weekday entertainment talk show, "Windy City LIVE," as well as its highest-rated New Year's Eve special. ABC7's award-winning programs such as "Our Chicago" showcase the city's diversity, while being the only Chicago station producing and broadcasting parades representing Chicago's rich cultural history. In addition to producing town halls focused on current social issues, the station has a long and proud tradition of broadcasting political candidate debates keeping Chicago's electorate informed. ABC7's outreach efforts include annual partnerships with the Red Cross for life-saving blood drives and, most recently, spearheading an effort to raise more than $1.5 million for area food pantries.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyrace in americarace and culturejuneteenth
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RACE AND CULTURE
Chicago doctor's career was inspired by mother's HIV work
Juneteenth holiday: Chicago-area companies recognize June 19
How Juneteenth is being taught in Chicago area schools
Juneteenth specials boost Black-owned businesses
TOP STORIES
Englewood mass shooting home owned by CPD officer
Hammond police officer dies after 5 week battle with COVID-19
2nd suspect arrested in Gary bank robbery, security guard's murder
Juneteenth holiday: Chicago-area companies recognize June 19
How Juneteenth is being taught in Chicago area schools
Chicago doctor's career was inspired by mother's HIV work
Juneteenth specials boost Black-owned businesses
Show More
Boy, 7, honored for saving mother's life during seizure
Couple charged in road-rage shooting death of boy, 6, plead not guilty
Crew wanted in over 20 Chicago armed robberies
Chicago Weather: Sunny, still hot Saturday
Man critically hurt in Gold Coast shooting during attempted carjacking: CPD
More TOP STORIES News