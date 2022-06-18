juneteenth

Juneteenth parade, picnic returns to Chicago's West Garfield Park

EMBED <>More Videos

Juneteenth parade, picnic returns to Chicago's West Garfield Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A longtime Juneteenth parade returns to Chicago's West Garfield Park after two years as a parade caravan.

The St. Joseph Missionary Baptist Church will host its 8th Annual African-American Awareness and Appreciation Parade on Saturday.

It steps off from the church 2901 W. Monroe at 11 a.m. The route then travels from 5th Avenue and Francisco and ends with a picnic at Garfield Park, near Washington Blvd. and Central Park Ave.

Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.

President Joe Biden signed the legislation that made Juneteenth a federal holiday in June 2021.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagogarfield parkparadeblack historyafrican americansjuneteenth
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
JUNETEENTH
Frederick Douglass collection on display at NU for Juneteenth
Black-owned Chicago restaurants offer Juneteenth specials
Explore Galveston's 'Freedom Walk,' commemorating June 19, 1865
1K families get much needed help in Aurora ahead of Juneteenth holiday
TOP STORIES
Stranger who moved into Chicago home reveals why she refuses to leave
2 killed in I-290 crash, Illinois State Police say
Biden takes spill while getting off bike after beach ride
How to prepare for a possible recession
5 wounded in Lake Meadows shooting, Chicago police say
Sail GP kicks off in Chicago
1 firefighter dead after Philadelphia building collapse
Show More
BGA: City's Office of Inspector General lacks power to publish reports
Alton man accused of decapitating pregnant ex-girlfriend, police say
Ribfest 2022 kicks off Friday in Wheaton
'Don't touch me': Kim Foxx husband 911 call released
Chicago Weather: Low humidity, cool by lake Saturday
More TOP STORIES News