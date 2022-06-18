CHICAGO (WLS) -- A longtime Juneteenth parade returns to Chicago's West Garfield Park after two years as a parade caravan.
The St. Joseph Missionary Baptist Church will host its 8th Annual African-American Awareness and Appreciation Parade on Saturday.
It steps off from the church 2901 W. Monroe at 11 a.m. The route then travels from 5th Avenue and Francisco and ends with a picnic at Garfield Park, near Washington Blvd. and Central Park Ave.
Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.
President Joe Biden signed the legislation that made Juneteenth a federal holiday in June 2021.
Juneteenth parade, picnic returns to Chicago's West Garfield Park
JUNETEENTH
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News