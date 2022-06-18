Juneteenth parade, picnic returns to Chicago's West Garfield Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A longtime Juneteenth parade returns to Chicago's West Garfield Park after two years as a parade caravan.The St. Joseph Missionary Baptist Church will host its 8th Annual African-American Awareness and Appreciation Parade on Saturday.It steps off from the church 2901 W. Monroe at 11 a.m. The route then travels from 5th Avenue and Francisco and ends with a picnic at Garfield Park, near Washington Blvd. and Central Park Ave.Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.President Joe Biden signed the legislation that made Juneteenth a federal holiday in June 2021.