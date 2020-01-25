Jury finds man guilty in murder of Hinsdale mother found beaten, stabbed in her home

By
WHEATON, Ill. (WLS) -- A jury has found a 32-year-old man guilty of killing a west suburban woman during a break-in at her home in 2017.

Dominic Sanders was charged with first-degree murder Friday for the death of Andrea Urban, who was found beaten and with her throat slashed inside her Hinsdale home.

Suburban murder trial begins for mother bludgeoned to death at home
EMBED More News Videos

The murder trial began Wednesday in Wheaton for a Chicago man charged with bludgeoning a Hinsdale mother to death in 2017.



Prosecutors claim the case was a burglary gone wrong.

Prosecutors allege that Urban was left to die on May 4, 2017, while Sanders went to her room and stole two heirloom rings from a jewelry box.

Two hours later, cameras at a Melrose Park pawn shop captured images of Sanders selling the rings for $440, according to prosecutors.

RELATED: Hinsdale mother found murdered in home; $5K reward offered
EMBED More News Videos

Police searched Friday for any sign of who may have murdered a mother of two in her home in southwest suburban Hinsdale.


Prosecutors also presented video from a number of neighborhood cameras showing Sanders walking from a parking lot to Urban's home.

Defense attorneys argued Sanders was walking on the block to scout locations to sell candy.

Defense Attorney Teresa Rioux commented on the video, saying that "he doesn't act like somebody who just committed this terrible crime. It doesn't make sense."

Prosecutors presented several pieces of scientific evidence they say point to Sanders, noting that police recovered his shoes when they questioned him nearly three weeks after the murder.

"If you ignore all the other evidence... how did Andrea Urban's blood get on his shoe?" DuPage County Assistant State's Attorney Cathy Delamar asked.

The trial has lasted for two weeks. It's unclear how long the jury will continue to deliberate Friday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
dupage countywheatonuniversity parkhinsdaletrialmurderattempted robberyrobbery
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus diagnosed in Chicago woman; 2nd case in US
Racist flyer found along busy street in Lakeview East
Chicago Weather: Several inches of snow possible by Saturday AM
Man shot during robbery in Rogers Park on Far North Side
LIVE: Senate impeachment trial of Pres. Trump
ABC7's Paul Meincke recovering from open heart surgery
Insulin costs capped at $100 monthly in Illinois
Show More
Great Lakes Naval Station lockdown: Gate runner was employee
Chicago AccuWeather: Dense fog, rain turning to snow
Marijuana stolen from Midway cannabis amnesty box, police say
Mixed-income housing allows Sugar Grove seniors to 'age in place'
Man charged with posing as delivery driver in Albany Park sex assault
More TOP STORIES News