Jury selection begins Friday for man accused of murdering 9-year-old Tyshawn Lee

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Jury selection gets underway Friday for one of two men who are on trial for the murder of 9-year-old Tyshawn Lee.
Lee was lured into an alley near his home in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood and shot several times back in 2015. Police said he was targeted because his father was a member of a rival gang suspected in another shooting.
Dwright Boone-Doty and Corey Morgan have both been charged in Lee's murder. Jury selection for Boone Doty's trial begins Friday and jury selection for Morgan's trial begins Monday.
The accused getaway driver pleaded guilty last week in exchange for a 25-year sentence. Last month, Morgan's brother, Anthony, was sentenced for buying the gun used to kill Tyshawn Lee.
