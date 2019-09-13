Jury selection begins Friday for man accused of murdering 9-year-old Tyshawn Lee

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Jury selection gets underway Friday for one of two men who are on trial for the murder of 9-year-old Tyshawn Lee.

Lee was lured into an alley near his home in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood and shot several times back in 2015. Police said he was targeted because his father was a member of a rival gang suspected in another shooting.

Dwright Boone-Doty and Corey Morgan have both been charged in Lee's murder. Jury selection for Boone Doty's trial begins Friday and jury selection for Morgan's trial begins Monday.

The accused getaway driver pleaded guilty last week in exchange for a 25-year sentence. Last month, Morgan's brother, Anthony, was sentenced for buying the gun used to kill Tyshawn Lee.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
greshamchicagochicago shootingsentencinggang violencetyshawn leeshooting
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
3 charged in murder of Tyshawn Lee set for April trial
No bail for 3rd man charged in Tyshawn Lee murder
3rd man arrested in Tyshawn Lee murder
Bail denied for father of Tyshawn Lee charged in South Side shooting
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Heavy rain leads to flash flooding in north suburbs
Man charged in murder of Dolton mother shot while driving with children
South Side man fined for yard violations at home he doesn't own
Google Earth helps find body of Florida man missing since 1997
Ohio teen found not guilty of murdering newborn baby
Man charged in murder of CFD lieutenant's son
Ohio boy finds mammoth fossil
Show More
Man charged with sexually assaulting Burbank teen on her way to school
Fireball streaks across the North Carolina sky Thursday
Friday the 13th full moon to rise this week
Chicago AccuWeather: Storms Friday morning then clearing
9/11 baby weighs 9 pounds, 11 ounces
More TOP STORIES News