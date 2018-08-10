Jury selection begins in trial of 2 men accused in Hadiya Pendleton murder

It's been more than five years since 15-year-old Hadiya Pendleton was killed. Now, her family could see justice.More than five years after the shooting death of Hadiya Pendleton, jury selection is expected to begin Friday for the trial of two men charged with her murder.Two separate juries will be picked to simultaneously decide the fates of Kenneth Williams and Micheail Ward.Prosecutors said the sophomore honors student was taking shelter from the rain in Harsh Park after final exams when Ward got out of a car driven by Williams and opened fire.According to prosecutors, Ward and Williams were gang members driving through the turf of a rival faction.Hadiya was fatally struck in the back. Two other students were also wounded.Hadiya's death came just a week after she performed at festivities for then-President Barack Obama's second inauguration and became a symbol of Chicago's gun violence problem.Without physical evidence or a murder weapon, prosecutors are expected to rely on Ward's recorded statement to detectives, although a judge has barred playing the entire statement.Opening statements are expected Tuesday.Hadiya's parents are doing their best to honor her legacy.Now owners of a South Chicago restaurant, they celebrated two years in business last winter. It's a success for the Pendeltons. Hadiya's portrait hangs on the restaurant walls."It's no better. It's no better at all," Nate Pendleton, her father, said."It's not straightforward. We just do the best that we can," said Cleopatra Cowley-Pendleton, mother.Her parents have become anti-violence advocates. At times that has meant being in the public eye, but more recently it's been working with teens directly."It's been a long time coming, but when we go through this, it's the last time," Cleopatra said about the trial."We don't want any appeals. We just want justice," said Nate Pendleton.The family held a large celebration on June 2, to mark what would have been Hadiya's 21st birthday.