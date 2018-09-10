JASON VAN DYKE

Jury selection in Jason Van Dyke case continues Monday

Jury selection continues Monday in the trial of Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke.

He was released on bond for the second time last week after doing interviews with several media outlets before the start of his trial. The judge increased Van Dyke's bond by $2,000 after ruling that the interviews violated his bail conditions.
Van Dyke is charged with shooting and killing Laquan McDonald back in 2014.

Last week, prospective jurors were given questionnaires to fill out. About 200 Cook County residents are in the pool of possible jurors.
Opening statements are expected to begin later this week.
