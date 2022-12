McHenry funeral home seeks liquor license

As more families shift to cremation, the funeral home owner said they are looking for ways to celebrate someone's life.

MCHENRY, Ill. (WLS) -- A funeral home in McHenry is making a unique request. The owner wants a liquor license.

According to our news partners at the Daily Herald, the owner of Justen Funeral Home said as more families shift to cremation, they're looking for ways to celebrate someone's life.

Having a liquor license would be a new way for his business to meet that need.

However, this isn't new. The Daily Herald reports that Kolssak Funeral Home in Wheeling began offering liquor in 2015.