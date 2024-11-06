Vice President Kamala Harris addresses the nation for the first time after election loss | WATCH

Vice President Kamala Harris will speak today at 4 p.m. ET from Howard University in Washington, D.C., following her election loss.

Harris called President-elect Donald Trump earlier Wednesday to congratulate him on winning the 2024 presidential election.

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign rally in Memorial Hall at Muhlenberg College in Allentown, Pa., Monday, Nov. 4, 2024. AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

She discussed the importance of a peaceful transfer of power and being a president for all Americans.

Trump's campaign said Vice President Kamala Harris "congratulated him on his historic victory" in a phone call Wednesday.

"President Trump acknowledged Vice President Harris on her strength, professionalism, and tenacity throughout the campaign, and both leaders agreed on the importance of unifying the country," read the statement by Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.