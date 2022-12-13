Kane Co. good Samaritan receives Carnegie Award for pulling man from car stuck on train tracks

Kane County man Lewis Medina has been awarded with a Carnegie Award for rescuing a man from a car stuck on train tracks in Sugar Grove.

SUGAR GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- The Kane County Board will honor local hero Lewis Medina Tuesday.

Medina received a Carnegie Medal. It's awarded to 16 people in the United States and Canada who risked their lives to save others.

In October of 2021, Medina rescued a 72-year-old man seconds before he was hit by a train.

Medina said he saw the car stuck on the tracks about 8:30 p.m., at the BNSF Railroad Barnes Road crossing, just north of Prairie Street.

Medina left his vehicle on the side of the road and went to check on the driver, a 72-year-old who was apparently suffering from a diabetic issue and was unable to move.

As Medina called 911, he looked down the tracks and saw a train was coming and pulled the man out of the car.

Just as he got the driver out of the vehicle and down the bottom of the hill, he said the train collided with the car, leaving it a mangled mess.