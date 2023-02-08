Avalon Park shooting: Family distraught after man gunned down in front of Far South Side home

The attack claimed the life of 31-year-old entrepreneur and horseman Keith Strange.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Patrick Strange has been left devastated after one of his younger brothers was gunned down in the street in front of his family's Far South Side home.

"For a person to come and do that to him, it's wild," said Keith's best friend.

Investigators said the shooting happened Tuesday around 8:15 p.m. in the 8,100 block of South Kenwood Avenue in the city's Avalon Park neighborhood.

Relatives said that although Strange had moved out of his mother's home a few months ago, he had come by to visit.

When he got ready to leave, they said he agreed to help a disabled cousin get home and got him in his white pickup truck. But it was as he took some cleaning supplies from his truck into the family home that the unthinkable happened.

"My mom says she heard some shots ring out maybe 5, 6 seconds after he stepped outside and was hit," Patrick said.

Keith had been shot in his right side by an unidentified gunman. His cousin was unharmed. Keith was then rushed to the hospital, but doctors couldn't save him.

"It's like you can't even really - like, no words because it really hurts," his best friend said.

Those who knew him said he endured his share of adversity. A few years ago, he survived being hit by a car while riding a bicycle. And, despite a learning disability, the aspiring preacher became an entrepreneur instead, owning several businesses, including a construction company, a barber shop and a social club.

Family members said police are investigating if the attack was targeted or random.

Meanwhile, Patrick not only wants justice but also the kind of closure that only comes with knowing why his brother was killed.

"I'm hurt because I don't know where it came from and I know he wasn't a violent person," Patrick said.