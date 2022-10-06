WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Kelly Ripa's 'Live Wire' book tour coming to Chicago's Athenaeum Center

Judy Hsu Image
ByJudy Hsu via WLS logo
17 minutes ago
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream

CHICAGO (WLS) -- TV personality and talk show host Kelly Ripa is now adding "author" to her list of accomplishments.

The host of "Live with Kelly and Ryan" said her new book called "Live Wire" is a collection of short stories from her journals about her life from childhood to working her way into New York City.

"It's really very personal, very poignant," Ripa said. "I hope people take a lot of humor, maybe learn a little more about me possibly than what they know from watching the morning show."

Kelly Ripa will be in Chicago Saturday, Oct. 8 at the Athenaeum Center on Southport. Tickets are available online.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.