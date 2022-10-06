Kelly Ripa's 'Live Wire' book tour coming to Chicago's Athenaeum Center

CHICAGO (WLS) -- TV personality and talk show host Kelly Ripa is now adding "author" to her list of accomplishments.

The host of "Live with Kelly and Ryan" said her new book called "Live Wire" is a collection of short stories from her journals about her life from childhood to working her way into New York City.

"It's really very personal, very poignant," Ripa said. "I hope people take a lot of humor, maybe learn a little more about me possibly than what they know from watching the morning show."

Kelly Ripa will be in Chicago Saturday, Oct. 8 at the Athenaeum Center on Southport. Tickets are available online.