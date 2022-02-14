Ken Griffin donates $20M to GOP gubernatorial candidate Richard Irvin

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Billionaire Ken Griffin confirmed Monday that he has donated $20 million to the campaign of Republican gubernatorial candidate and Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin.
Griffin has financed challenges to Democratic Governor JB Pritzker in the past. There had been a lot of speculation over which candidate he would support.
Irwin issued a statement saying, "I appreciate Mr. Griffin's support and the thousands of other donors who have joined our campaign in the first few weeks. I look forward to gaining the backing of even more Illinoisans throughout the state who want to be a part of this movement to stop out of control crime, skyrocketing taxes and wasteful spending, heavy handed government and corruption, and I will be a Governor who puts people first and tackles these issues head on."
Griffin issued a statement on the donation saying, "We must end the senseless violence that has engulfed our state and put countless mothers through the pain and agony of losing a child to a random shooting. JB Pritzker puts politics first and refuses to address the crime that is tearing apart our state, cities and families. I firmly believe Richard Irvin has the character and leadership needed to again make Illinois a place where people can feel safe to live, raise a family and pursue their dreams.
"Richard Irvin is self-made, and his life story epitomizes the American dream. I have tremendous respect for all that he has accomplished.
"Richard Irvin will bring people together in Illinois and fight to turn our state around. It is time we reclaim our state from the damaging politics of Governor Pritzker and his corrupt cronies.
"Richard knows the importance of ending wasteful spending and reducing oppressively high taxes. Illinois taxpayers are tired of sending their hard-earned money to Springfield to be burned in the furnace of waste and corruption. JB Pritzker - beholden to his cronies and political base - is unwilling to address either issue.
"I care deeply about Illinois. I came to Chicago thirty years ago to start my career and my partners and I have built an incredible firm in our state. The policies of JB Pritzker are hurting not only our firm, but also countless other Illinois success stories. I am fortunate enough to have the resources to support Richard Irvin in his mission to return Illinois to being the land of opportunity.
"JB Pritzker is resorting to accounting tricks in a desperate move to mislead the voters of Illinois. His proposed spending is already 8% above 2021 levels while taxpayers are fleeing the state. More spending, fewer people - anyone can do the math. Rather than using the funds the federal government provided to shore up the state's finances, he's playing politics by postponing his previously enacted tax hikes until after the election. He's hoping to fool the citizens of Illinois who will be left with a larger bill to pay in 2023."
