Chicago traffic report: Kennedy Expressway crash closes some lanes for hours; 1 injured

A semi crash caused Kennedy Expressway traffic, closing some I-90 lanes for hours near Montrose; 1 person was injured, Illinois State Police say.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person was injured in a crash on the Kennedy Expressway that shut down some lanes for hours Wednesday morning, Illinois State police said.

Troopers responded about 4:20 a.m. to the inbound Kennedy near Montrose Avenue for an overturned semitrailer, ISP said.

One person was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries after the incident, police said.

The two left lanes of southbound Interstate 90 near Montrose were closed for an investigation just after 4:30 a.m.

All lanes were closed just before 5:30 a.m. to contain an oil spill on the roadway, police said.

The two right lanes reopened just before 5:45 a.m., and all lanes were reopened as of 8:25 a.m.

Police did not immediately provide information about how the crash occurred.