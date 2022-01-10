Jury selection to begin for man charged in Kenosha County shooting that left 6 shot, 3 dead

KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. (WLS) -- Jury selection is set to begin Monday for the man accused in a shooting outside a Kenosha County bar that left six people shot, three fatally, last year.Rakayo Vison, who was 24 at the time of the shooting, waswith murder and attempted murder in the incident.Vinson is accused of opening fire at the Somers House Tavern off Sheridan Road in Wisconsin in the early morning of April 18 after getting into a fight.Three of the victims were hospitalized with gunshot wounds, including two from Wonder Lake who were playing in a band when they were shot.Two of the victims died at the scene. The third victim fled in a car with other people but later died on the way to a hospital."At first, there was a fight that broke out between two individuals right next to the bar," said Heidi Wittwer, who was at the bar at the time of the shooting.The sheriff said the person responsible may have been told to leave the bar, and then returned to go on the shooting spree.The three men killed were identified as Cedrick Gaston, 26, Atkeem Stevenson, 26, and Kevin Donaldson, 27.Vison's trial is set to begin Monday.