Kenosha police release surveillance images of persons of interest in arson investigations

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
KENOSHA, Wis. (WLS) -- Kenosha police released surveillance images and video of several people they say are persons of interest in arson investigations related to the unrest during protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Police said they would like to speak to at least seven people they believe could "advance the arson investigations" into fires set at several businesses and in cars between Sunday, Aug. 23 and Tuesday, Aug. 25.

A man shot by Kenosha police is now in stable condition as the Wisconsin city cleans up after unrest overnight.



Buildings and cars were burned during the overnight hours after protests about the police shooting of 29-year-old Jacob Blake, an unarmed Black man who was shot seven times in the back in front of his children on Sunday.

Blake remains hospitalized and is now paralyzed from the waist down, according to his family.

Kenosha police, in conjunction with the ATF National Response Team, released images of persons of interest in the following investigations:

Arson at B&L Furniture in the 1100-block of 60th Street on Aug. 24:

Kenosha police are seeking to identify this male in relation to an arson at B&L Furniture at 1101 60th Street, Kenosha.

Kenosha Police Department



Arson at TCF Bank in the 1800-block of 63rd Street on Aug. 24:

Kenosha police are seeking to identify the above female in connection to an arson at TCF Bank at 1815 63rd Street, Kenosha.

Kenosha Police Department



Arson at H&R Block in the 6100-block of 22nd Avenue on Aug. 24:

Kenosa police are looking to identify the above female in relation to an arson at the H&R Block at 6124 22nd Avenue in Kenosha.

Kenosha Police Department



Multiple arsons around Kenosha on Aug. 24:

Kenosha police are looking to identify the above female in relation to multiple arsons in Kenosha on Aug. 24.

Kenosha Police Department



Arson at the Kensoha Probation and Parole building on Aug. 24:

Kenosha police want to identify the above male in relation to an arson at the Kenosha Probation and Parole building on Aug. 24.

Kenosha Police Department



Police also released video of person of interest in the Probation and Parole fire, as well as a Kenosha garbage truck fire and an arson at Car Source in the 6200-block of Sheridan Road.

If you have any information about these persons of interest, contact the Kenosha Police Department at 262-605-5203, Kenosha CrimeStoppers at 262-656-7333 or the ATF at 1-888-ATF-FIRE. Emailed tips may be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov.

