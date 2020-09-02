Kenosha police release surveillance images of persons of interest in arson investigations

Police said they would like to speak to at least seven people they believe could "advance the arson investigations" into fires set at several businesses and in cars between Sunday, Aug. 23 and Tuesday, Aug. 25.
RELATED | Protests erupt after video shows Kenosha police shooting Black man
Buildings and cars were burned during the overnight hours after protests about the police shooting of 29-year-old Jacob Blake, an unarmed Black man who was shot seven times in the back in front of his children on Sunday.
Blake remains hospitalized and is now paralyzed from the waist down, according to his family.
Kenosha police, in conjunction with the ATF National Response Team, released images of persons of interest in the following investigations:
Arson at B&L Furniture in the 1100-block of 60th Street on Aug. 24:
Arson at TCF Bank in the 1800-block of 63rd Street on Aug. 24:
Arson at H&R Block in the 6100-block of 22nd Avenue on Aug. 24:
Multiple arsons around Kenosha on Aug. 24:
Arson at the Kensoha Probation and Parole building on Aug. 24:
Police also released video of person of interest in the Probation and Parole fire, as well as a Kenosha garbage truck fire and an arson at Car Source in the 6200-block of Sheridan Road.
If you have any information about these persons of interest, contact the Kenosha Police Department at 262-605-5203, Kenosha CrimeStoppers at 262-656-7333 or the ATF at 1-888-ATF-FIRE. Emailed tips may be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov.
Note: The video in the player above is from an earlier report