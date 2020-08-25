Kenosha, Wisconsin shooting: Protests erupt for 2nd night with truck set on fire after Black man shot by police

The epicenter of the unrest was near Civic Center Park. For the second night in a row,
A curfew went into effect at 8 p.m. Monday night and remains in effect until 7 a.m.
WATCH: Protesters clash with police in Kenosha Monday night
Overnight, multiple buildings burned as protests turned violent again in Kenosha.
Protesters are angry over the police shooting of 29-year-old Jacob Blake, an unarmed Black man who was shot several times in the back in front of his children on Sunday.
WATCH: Jacob Blake shot by police in front of his 3 sons, family says
Personal insults and full water bottles flew from the crowd into a line of Kenosha police guarded by riot gear.
Under emergency orders, Wisconsin's National Guard rolled into Kenosha issuing warnings about using gas if crowds didn't disperse.
Blake's uncle Justin Blake called for the officer's arrest.
"He should be charged with attempted murder," he said. "There was nothing that could justify you using a tool that kills people against my nephew, who had virtually done nothing wrong and broken no laws."
WARNING: Disturbing video- Kenosha police shooting caught on video
Blake's family said he is being treated at a Milwaukee hospital, where he is in stable condition.
Three police officers are now on administrative leave as the investigation continues. Their names have not been released.
Kenosha police are asking people to withhold passing judgement until all the facts are known. Blake's uncle called on people to stay peaceful.