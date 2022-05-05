boating

Boat rental Chicago: Company offers way for Chicagoans to rent boats, co-founder says

Looking to cruise on Lake Michigan or along the Chicago River this summer? Check out Knot My Boat Charters
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago company offers summer boat rental options

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Boating season started on May 1.

In Chicago there about 10 harbors across the city open for business.

Sommy Irani joined ABC7 Chicago Thursday to talk about how his company is making boating more accessible than ever.

He is the co-founder of Knot My Boat Charters in Chicago.

RELATED: Chicago summer fun is back: Events and outdoor activities reopen

The company started four years ago and is Chicago-based.

He said they can accommodate groups at different price points, starting at about $100 a person.

There are 15 boats available.

Irani offers boat rental/charters and a membership that allows unlimited boat charters for the entire season; click here for more information.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentchicagoloopboatsboatingchicago riverlake michigan
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BOATING
Tall Ship Windy makes way to summer mooring spot at Navy Pier
People jump from boat crushed under Florida drawbridge: VIDEO
US Sail Grand Prix is coming to Chicago in 2022
Chicago River fall bridge lifts start Wednesday morning
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Mayor Lightfoot announces pick for Chicago casino
Father charged with murder after teen found dead in Tinley Park home
Missing corrections officer 'willingly' helped inmate escape: Sheriff
1 arrested after pulling emergency exit on plane at O'Hare
Meteor showers in May: Remnants of Halley's Comet visible this week
Baby left in Hoffman Estates dumpster now advocate for Safe Haven laws
Pedestrian killed in Cicero hit-and-run crash
Show More
Bicyclist killed in NW Side hit-and-run
Boy killed in mobile home park shooting near Des Plaines: police
'It's just the beginning': Girl, 2, goes home for 1st time since birth
Chicago Weather: Cloudy with PM rain Thursday
CPD officer charged in Jan. 6 attack to be offered plea deal
More TOP STORIES News