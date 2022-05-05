Boat rental Chicago: Company offers way for Chicagoans to rent boats, co-founder says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Boating season started on May 1.
In Chicago there about 10 harbors across the city open for business.
Sommy Irani joined ABC7 Chicago Thursday to talk about how his company is making boating more accessible than ever.
He is the co-founder of Knot My Boat Charters in Chicago.
The company started four years ago and is Chicago-based.
He said they can accommodate groups at different price points, starting at about $100 a person.
There are 15 boats available.
Irani offers boat rental/charters and a membership that allows unlimited boat charters for the entire season; click here for more information.
