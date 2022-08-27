Casati's Modern Italian restaurant serves up Florentine steak for Labor Day in Lincoln Park

Casati's Modern Italian restaurant is serving up Bistecca alla Fiorentina for Labor Day 2022.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Labor Day is the final summer holiday, and while most Americans will spend the holiday grilling out, some may want to take a break.

Casati's Modern Italian is offering up a new menu item, Bistecca alla Fiorentina, which originates in Italy and is thicker than traditional American steak.

SEE ALSO | 2022 Life Time Chicago Triathlon returns this weekend

Co-owner Stefano Casati said the dish is simple to make. It requires minimal seasoning and you can throw it on the grill, which makes it easy to cook at home.

"Simple, simple, simple cooking makes this steak juicy and delicious," Stefano said.

Casati's also pairs the steak with red wine.