college

Lake Forest College announces 1st-ever first woman president

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Illinois college announces 1st-ever first woman president

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (WLS) -- Lake Forest College announced a historic hire Monday.

Dr. Jill Baren will become the north suburban school's first woman president and it's 14th overall. She will take the position in July. She will succeed President Stephen Schutt, who is retiring after 21 years leading the college.

SEE ALSO | Northwestern University announces Rebecca Blank to become 1st female president

Baren currently serves as Provost and Vice-President of Academic Affairs at University of the Sciences in Philadelphia.

"Students need a strong foundation that includes art appreciation, cultural studies, communication and writing skills, scientific reasoning, critical thinking, and problem solving to develop into skilled professionals who can solve the most challenging problems that lie ahead," Baren said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationlake foresteducationschoolcollegewomen
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COLLEGE
Purdue student felt like George Floyd during arrest, lawyer says
Dolly Parton's 'Dollywood' to offer employees free tuition for college
Chicago area school districts facing Black teacher shortage
Mayim Bialik hosts the 'Jeopardy! National College Championship'
TOP STORIES
Chicago teen fatally shot 24 times after deaths of cousin, mom
Jury finds Chicago Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson guilty on all charges
IL reports 2,734 new COVID cases, 8 deaths
Wilmette parents hold school mask protest; Lockport goes mask optional
Vehicle stolen with 4-year-old inside, police say
Brian Laundrie's cause of death, new details revealed in autopsy
Daley Thompson joins astonishing number of guilty Chicago aldermen
Show More
Police captain on trial for killing man over movie theater texting
Jury to weigh whether convicted cop killer was fit to stand trial
Evanston resident thrilled to be among 1st reparations recipients
Billionaire contributes $20M to Republican Aurora mayor's campaign
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, cold
More TOP STORIES News