Lake Forest College announces 1st-ever first woman president

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (WLS) -- Lake Forest College announced a historic hire Monday.Dr. Jill Baren will become the north suburban school's first woman president and it's 14th overall. She will take the position in July. She will succeed President Stephen Schutt, who is retiring after 21 years leading the college.Baren currently serves as Provost and Vice-President of Academic Affairs at University of the Sciences in Philadelphia."Students need a strong foundation that includes art appreciation, cultural studies, communication and writing skills, scientific reasoning, critical thinking, and problem solving to develop into skilled professionals who can solve the most challenging problems that lie ahead," Baren said.