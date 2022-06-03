Gov. Pritzker signs Lake Michigan Rescue Equipment act into law after teen's Chicago drowning

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- There will be new water safety measures along Lake Michigan, thanks to legislation that was inspired by the death of a young man last year.Gov. JB Pritzker signed the Lake Michigan Rescue Equipment act into law Thursday.The act was proposed after the death of 19-year-old Miguel Cisneros. He drowned near Rogers Park at a spot where there was no "life ring" in August 2021.The new law requires public rescue equipment to be installed."The stories of recent drownings on Lake Michigan are both tragic and preventable," Pritzker said. "This law will protect countless families from experiencing those same terrible losses and ensure a safer Lake Michigan for the thousands of Illinoisans who enjoy it every year."