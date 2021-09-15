Mother to sue Chicago Park District after son's drowning in Lake Michigan

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The mother of a 19-year-old who drowned in Lake Michigan is expected to announce a lawsuit against the Chicago Park District Wednesday.
Neighbors placed several life rings along the lakefront in Rogers Park after Miguel Cisneros died last month. The rings were then removed.
His mother said if there had been one at the pier on the day of the drowning, witnesses might have been able to save her son.
The Park District has since put a permanent life ring up at the pier.
Cisneros was headed off to college on a full ride to Columbia University in New York City before his death.
