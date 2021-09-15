drowning

Mother to sue Chicago Park District after son's drowning in Lake Michigan

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Mother to sue Chicago Park District after son's drowning in Lake Michigan

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The mother of a 19-year-old who drowned in Lake Michigan is expected to announce a lawsuit against the Chicago Park District Wednesday.

Neighbors placed several life rings along the lakefront in Rogers Park after Miguel Cisneros died last month. The rings were then removed.

Chicago Park District to install life rings along lakefront at approved swimming areas

His mother said if there had been one at the pier on the day of the drowning, witnesses might have been able to save her son.

The Park District has since put a permanent life ring up at the pier.

Cisneros was headed off to college on a full ride to Columbia University in New York City before his death.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagorogers parksafetybeachesdrowninglawsuitlake michiganchicago park district
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DROWNING
Life rings to be installed along lakefront at approved swimming areas
Man found dead after falling out of canoe in Fox Lake
Rogers Park residents honor drowning victim, push for life rings
NYPD officers wade into flooded Queens building, dramatic video shows
TOP STORIES
New CPS CEO to be announced Wednesday
Cook County property tax hike sends Palatine florist out of business
Police: SC lawyer Alex Murdaugh hired man to kill him
Woman carjacked in Wicker Park
Disabled man beaten to death leaving Pilsen soup kitchen
Justice Dept. asks judge to block Texas from enforcing abortion law
Top general took steps to prevent Trump from attacking China: Book
Show More
CPD investigating paintball attacks in Wicker Park, West Town
Parts of IL run out of hospital beds; 4,660 new cases reported
IN Marine killed in Afghanistan remembered as hero
Man wanted for racial attack at CTA Argyle station
Chicago Weather: Sunny, pleasant Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News