Part of DuSable Lake Shore Drive closed for over 20K bikers to ride along Chicago lakefront

By Maher Kawash
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Part of DuSable Lake Shore Drive is closed Sunday morning, as hundreds of bikers take it over.

The Fifth Third "Bike the Drive" is back in-person after going virtual last year.

Sunday was a beautiful morning for a bike ride and over 20,000 were registered to take advantage of it with a 30-mile ride along DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

The event returned with some minor changes this year.

Bikers have been going since 5:30 a.m., and to help separate some of the congestion, people are able to choose what time they start their ride, with five different starting points available.

They'll keep riding along until about 10 a.m.

And once they're done, people can head to a festival in Butler Field of Grant Park.

Everyone is asked to wear a mask there.

At the festival, attendees can find giveaways, food trucks, a beer garden and a DJ.

And if you don't have a bike, they have rentals available.
