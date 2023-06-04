Man drowns in Lake Villa's Petite Lake, police say

LAKE VILLA, Ill. (WLS) -- A Wisconsin man drowned in a north suburban lake early Sunday morning, police said.

It happened in Lake Villa just after 1 a.m. The Lake County Sheriff's Office said the 25-year-old man, from Kenosha, reportedly jumped into Petite Lake with his clothes on before swimming to shore.

A family member then helped him remove his wet clothing before taking him to bed at a home in the 25100 block of West Forest Drive. Police said the man then jumped in the water again, and tried to swim across the channel between Petite Lake and Spring Lake before disappearing under water.

The Sheriff's Marine Unit and the Lake Villa Fire Protection District searched the channel for several hours. His body was found in the water at about 6:30 a.m.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit is investigating.