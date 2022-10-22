3 Chicago police officers hurt in crash, chase during Lakeview traffic stop, CPD says

A Chicago police officer was struck and two more were hurt in a crash and chase during a Lakeview traffic stop on Sheffield Avenue, CPD said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three Chicago police officers were hurt during a traffic stop on the city's North Side on Friday night.

It happened in the Lakeview neighborhood's 3200 block of North Sheffield Avenue at about 9:37 p.m., police said. The driver of a stopped car reversed and struck one of the officers before taking off.

The driver then crashed into a parked car, got out, and started running, police said. That offender was later taken into custody.

Two other officers were also hurt while chasing the offender, but CPD said they will be okay.

