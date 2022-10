CHICAGO (WLS) -- A pedestrian was struck and killed in a Southwest Side crash early Saturday morning, Chicago police said.

The crash happened in the Gage Park neighborhood's 3200 block of West 51st Street at about 4:16 a.m., police said.

A man was crossing the street when the driver of a Lincoln sedan struck him, CPD said. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said the crash appears to be alcohol-related and placed the driver into custody.

The Major Accidents unit is investigating.