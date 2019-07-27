Lamborghini crashes into with CPD squad car on Near North Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A police officer was sent to a hospital after a Lamborghini crashed into his squad car Saturday on the Near North Side.

About 3:56 a.m., the officer was traveling east in a marked vehicle in the 400 block of North Michigan Avenue when the Lamborghini

traveling southbound flew through a red light and hit the driver's side of the police car, Chicago police said.

The officer was taken to a hospital where he was treated and released, police said.

The driver of the Lamborghini was issued two citations, police said.
