Lansing home daycare sued over death of 10-month-old boy

LANSING, Ill. (WLS) -- A home daycare in south suburban Lansing and its owner are being sued over the death of a 10-month old boy who was found unresponsive in the facility's basement.The wrongful death lawsuit filed by the parents of Vincent "Tre" Edward Clark III says he was put down for a nap back on April 9 at the Learn N Play All Day Home Childcare facility without a visual or audio monitor.Two hours later, he was found unresponsive and not breathing. The 10-month-old was rushed to University of Chicago Comer Children's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.Lawyers for Tre's parents said daycare employees did not follow proper procedures, leading to the boy's death."This is every parent's worst nightmare. When you leave your child at a daycare, you trust that they will be kept safe and free from harm. This horrific tragedy was completely avoidable. Had the daycare's employees properly watched Tre, the Clarks would not be here today mourning the loss of their first and only child," said Patrick A. Salvi II, the family's attorney.