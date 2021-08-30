severe weather

Family stuck in attic as home filled with water near New Orleans due to Ida

Ida battered Louisiana as a Category 4 with top winds of 150 mph, a tie for 5th strongest hurricane to ever hit the mainland U.S.
EMBED <>More Videos

Families stuck in attics as homes fill with water near New Orleans

LAPLACE, Louisiana -- Some families near New Orleans have been forced to take shelter in their attics as their homes took on water due to Ida, which slammed Louisiana as a major hurricane on Sunday.

Tiffany Miller and her family live in LaPlace, Louisiana, about 30 minutes outside of New Orleans. They are all trapped in the attic, waiting to be rescued.

"We've been up here maybe for an hour. Conditions hopefully are getting a little bit better. Water came in from Highway 61, and it came in kind of quick. The only thing that we could do was climb in the attic," Miller told a New Orleans TV station.

Photos: Hurricane Katrina made landfall near New Orleans on Aug. 29, 2005

First responders say the conditions in LaPlace are too dangerous to respond, but they hope it may get better with daylight.

Elsewhere in Louisiana, the mayor of Jean Lafitte, Tim Kerner Jr., said Ida has left the area in "total devastation."

He is pleading for water rescues after the levee failed.

READ MORE: Colonial Pipeline temporarily shuts down 2 fuel lines as Hurricane Ida makes landfall

Ida spent 16 hours over land as a hurricane battering Louisiana before finally being downgraded to a tropical storm Monday morning.

It hit coastal Louisiana as a Category 4 hurricane with top winds of 150 mph, a tie for the fifth-strongest hurricane to ever hit the mainland U.S.

Hurricane Ida by the numbers: Wind speeds, rainfall, storm surges and more

ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherlouisianashelterevacuationrescuetropical stormtropical weatherstormu.s. & worldhurricanestorm damagesevere weather
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SEVERE WEATHER
Hurricane Ida by the numbers
Ida's here. Is New Orleans protected from a major hurricane?
Photos: Hurricane Katrina made landfall on this day in 2005
Will Ida be worse than Katrina? EXPLAINED
TOP STORIES
Officer accused of attacking Black woman walking dog near lakefront
Witnesses describe life inside R Kelly's 'Chocolate Factory'
48 shot, 5 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
CPS faces bus driver shortage, COVID protocols on 1st day back
Ida weakens to tropical storm: 1 dead, 1 million without power
EU to recommend reinstating Europe travel restrictions on US: reports
Rockets fired at Kabul airport amid US withdrawal hit homes
Show More
Milwaukee police investigate boy, 12, killed from blunt-force trauma
IN brewery ends tipping; increases pay, benefits for employees
Chicago Weather: Sunny, less humid Monday
Chicago job fair: Tech jobs available through city hiring initiative
Lyons brothers in custody after 2 bodies found buried in backyard
More TOP STORIES News