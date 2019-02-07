A family filed a civil rights complaint Thursday against Chicago Public Schools, claiming their 9-year-old son was beaten with a belt at school.According to the family's attorney, Al Hofeld Jr., they want to make sure this teacher never teaches again. They also want him to be tramonetary compensation for their son and for him to be transferred to another school.The family of 9-year-old Jomaury Champ filed a civil rights complaint in federal court Thursday against the Chicago Board of Education, CPS teacher Kristen Haynes and her 56-year-old friend Juanita Tyler.The alleged incident occurred in September 2018.The complaint alleges that Haynes arranged for her childhood friend, Tyler, to come to George Tilton Elementary school and drag the young boy from class into the bathroom and beat him dozens of times.Hofeld said both women were arrested and that Haynes was administratively reassigned."She just grabbed him, slapped him a couple of times. Then she and the teacher physically grabbed him and dragged him down the hallway into the boys bathroom," Hofeld said."I think that's wrong. Shouldn't nobody - shouldn't no teacher bring anybody in to whup any kid. Should be fired," said Rebecca Perkins, a Tilton parent.Hofeld said neither CPS nor the school let Jomaury's parents know about the incident. The family learned about it from the young boy.The complaint also alleges Haynes had a history of using or threatening to use corporal punishment on students.A CPS spokesperson released a statement Thursday, which said, in part, that every student deserves a safe learning environment. The district added:"...After learning of deeply concerning allegations, the district removed the employee from her position and launched a full investigation. While the investigation remains ongoing, the district is working directly with the school to ensure support is available for the student and family."Hofeld said Tyler is also a distant relative of Jomaury, a paternal great aunt that he met once. The attorney added that when the boy saw her at the school on the day of the incident, he didn't know who she was.