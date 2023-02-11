LAX collision: American Airlines jet and shuttle bus crash on taxiway, leaving 4 hospitalized

Four people were hospitalized after an American Airlines plane and a shuttle bus collided on a taxiway at LAX, authorities said.

LOS ANGELES -- Four people were hospitalized after an American Airlines jet and a shuttle bus collided on a taxiway at Los Angeles International Airport, authorities said.

The "slow-speed collision" was reported just before 10 p.m. Friday near the south side of a terminal.

SEE ALSO | Husband of 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star Erika Jayne indicted in Chicago

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, a tug driver was taken to a hospital in moderate condition, the bus driver and two passengers were transported in fair condition and the one person inside the plane, a worker, was treated, but declined to be taken to a hospital.

The plane was being towed from a gate to a parking area when it swiped the bus, the airport said.

RELATED | Small plane has rough landing at O'Hare airport after landing gear issue

"We thank our partners @LAFD for quickly responding and treating passengers from the bus," LAX tweeted. "Other LAX operations remain normal."

A large skid mark from the plane's tire was visible, and the bus' windshield had extensive damage.