Small plane has rough landing at O'Hare airport after landing gear issue

A Cape Air plane had a rough landing at Chicago O'Hare airport Friday morning and was towed away. It came from Manistee, Michigan.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A small plane has some damage, after a rough landing at O'Hare airport Friday morning.

The pilot of the Cape Air plane had a landing gear issue about 8:15 a.m.

The plane was arriving from Manistee, Michigan, according to FlightAware.

No one was hurt, but the plane had to be towed.

RELATED: Boeing to be arraigned in court over 2 737 Max jet crashes

Despite some initial reports, there is no damage to the runway where the plane landed.

Emergency crews could be seen surrounding the plane, which appeared to be tipped forward after it touched down.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.