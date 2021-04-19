chicago police department

Chicago mayor calls for federal gun control legislation after girl, 7, fatally shot

Lightfoot calls for federal gun control laws after girl, 7, fatally shot

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is growing increasingly frustrated with the availability of guns on the streets after a 7-year-old girl was shot and killed in a McDonald's drive-thru over the weekend.

"Folks, we are living in madness if we don't step up and deal with this problem. So yes, I'm very satisfied with what our police superintendent and the police department are doing in an impossible environment where we got to have help," Lightfoot said.

RELATED | 7-year-old shot and killed at West Side restaurant drive-thru ID'd by family

The mayor called once again for common sense federal gun control legislation on Monday, but also called out the courts for not doing more.

"We've got to actually hold people accountable who are wreaking havoc in our streets, the fact that we have gone now 13 months and we don't have criminal trials in Cook County," Lightfoot said.

The chief judge's office responded saying they have been doing bench trials, and that after holding two jury trials in March, they will resume jury trials in in all divisions starting May 3.

The mayor also addressed "salacious and false" rumors and innuendo this weekend that she was going to resign. She said it was sent to her 13-year-old daughter.

RELATED | Mayor Lori Lightfoot addresses social media rumors saying she will 'continue to serve' Chicago

"She said, 'Why are people so stupid and mean?' and [I] said, 'Unfortunately, honey there are stupid people and mean people out there. Luckily not the majority,'" Lightfoot said.

As the mayor continues to deal with the fallout from the Adam Toledo police shooting death, she said she will reveal plans for a police foot pursuit policy soon.

RELATED: Adam Toledo shooting: Bodycam video of teen killed by Chicago police released by COPA
