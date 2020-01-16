Mayor Lori Lightfoot says she's 'disturbed' by aldermen's comments on LGTBQ business study

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot scolded several Chicago aldermen for their comments on a proposed study that could result in set asides for LGBTQ-owned businesses seeking city contracts.Ald. Walter Burnett, of the 27th Ward, said Wednesday that he's "concerned about the system being manipulated.""I have a concern about, you know, maybe helping someone else and hurting some other folks who are already hurting," Burnett said.Lightfoot responded by saying the pie is large enough that it can be divided in many ways to help minority and other marginalized groups."As a black, gay woman, proud on all fronts, I have to say I'm disturbed by the nature of the committee discussion and the nature of discussion here today," Lightfoot said at the meeting.The resolution passed, and Lightfoot later said she wanted to make sure people, especially public officials, are careful about the language they use.Ald. Burnett said Wednesday, "I'm still her ally. It's all good."