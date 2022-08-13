Lin-Manuel Miranda suing Texas church for 'Hamilton' production

Lin-Manuel Miranda is taking legal action against a Texas church that put on an unauthorized performance of "Hamilton."

The Door, a church in McAllen, put on its own production of the Broadway hit, but changed lyrics to reflect Christian values.

According to a video of the event, a sermon delivered to the audience compared homosexuality to drug addiction, CNN reported.

Per copyright law, churches do have some exemptions, but those do not include video, streaming or distribution outside of a service.

On twitter, Miranda asked his lawyers to, "Do their work."

The Dramatist Guild, which represents playwrights, also issued a statement condemning the unauthorized production.