'Hamilton' on Disney+: Lin-Manuel Miranda talks about the phenomenon he created

By and Marsha Jordan
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The movie version of "Hamilton," streaming on Disney+ starting July 3, is already getting rave reviews, with critics calling it "dynamic" and "powerful."

ABC7's Janet Davies asked creator and star Lin-Manuel Miranda if bringing "Hamilton" out this way, and at this moment was what he wanted.

"It's such a love letter to live theater and a reminder of what we're missing right now, I'm really grateful we're able to provide it," he said.

"It's interesting, not a lyric has changed in the show since 2015," Miranda added. "'Immigrants, we get the job done' means a different thing during the Trump administration than it did when it was written, and there's so much language of revolution in this show. The Black and brown young people who will inherit the country are reckoning with what kind of country they want to be going forward."

"Hamilton" ran in Chicago for three years, an epic run on the heels of the show's smashing Broadway success.

"Chicago's a theater town; Chicago loves theater so much, incredible theater is created in Chicago, so it was the only place that made sense as our next logical step," Miranda said of his decision to bring his show to the Windy City. "Because it is a theater that loves theater and embraced us so beautifully. I get so moved when I think about how Miguel and Kelly Cervantes were embraced by the city. How the cast would show up at Cubs games. You guys embraced it so wholeheartedly, we'll always be in your debt for that."

The filmed original Broadway production of "Hamilton" will stream starting this Friday. You must be a member of Disney+ to watch it.
